Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response from post

Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response from post

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Navy dismissed the captain of an aircraft carrier crippled by the coronavirus from his job on Thursday, two days after the officer’s unusually blunt letter warned that if the service did not remove sailors from the vessel more quickly, the service would fail them. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the USS […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: US Defense Secretary Says It's Not Time To Evacuate Crew With Coronavirus From Navy Carrier

US Defense Secretary Says It's Not Time To Evacuate Crew With Coronavirus From Navy Carrier 00:32

 Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it isn’t the right moment yet for the U.S. Navy to evacuate crew members of an aircraft carrier. According to Business Insider, crew members on the carriers are dealing with hundreds of cases of COVID-19. US Navy Capt. Brett Crozier said the "spread of the disease...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

magascho

Marcia Gascho RT @washingtonpost: Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response https://t.co/7rMGMDy3Uo 3 seconds ago

Cycle4

Yeah. Responsibility. Gene. RT @ConnieSchultz: A hero never lays claim to the title. He is Navy Capt. Brett Crozier. https://t.co/6T1nxqTSG5 4 seconds ago

DRUMR48

Thomas Almirall Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who raised alarm about coronavirus response https://t.co/GpsK0h19G0 15 seconds ago

hotheavyhead

Andy Watts Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus https://t.co/UNr1E2XN1u 15 seconds ago

wyobetsy

wyobetsy RT @davidaxelrod: So the Navy fired this captain for speaking up and asking help for his COVID-9 sickened crew? https://t.co/SDi5Mn318e 19 seconds ago

freedomAU21C

Freedom in the 21C RT @markberman: The captain of an aircraft carrier warned that action was needed to keep sailors from dying. With actual lives at stake, t… 20 seconds ago

Skepmi

SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ RT @vickygener85: There seems to be a lot of covering up by the #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath GOP & Trumpican acting officials! ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ⁦@R… 21 seconds ago

GrenEyez4_45

🇺🇸GreenEyed Deplorable 4 Trump🇺🇸 Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus https://t.co/pq5698lp9f 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.