Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected

Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
With Disneyland and Disney World closed "until further notice" amid the coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. is furloughing workers starting April 19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Rent Due Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rent Due Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 01:51

 April 1 is bringing a lot of pain to workers who have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bob_Grip

Bob Grip Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected https://t.co/yAQKoX4dnm via @USATODAY 31 minutes ago

BricksnBullets

Bricks & Bullets @Surveillance702 @Disney The start date of their furlough has me concerned. If Disney, one of the most well connec… https://t.co/sEe1b0X1BI 2 hours ago

Adbb037

SERCO dies WE Live RT @LadyQanuck: Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday it will start furloughs of… 2 hours ago

LadyQanuck

✨LadyQanuck 🇨🇦✨ Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday it will start furlo… https://t.co/kUhk6U5Rl6 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.