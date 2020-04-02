FDA eases restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men during coronavirus pandemic

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to revisit some health policies in the 1980s. UPI reports the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday lessened restrictions that prevent many gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The agency made the changes at the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
KALB News Channel 5 The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a d… https://t.co/krZlmyUkMO 55 minutes ago
WCJB TV20 News Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams announced he's easing blood donations restrictions for gay men. Here's what's chan… https://t.co/Yk7y2PpnkO 1 hour ago