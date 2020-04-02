Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > FDA eases restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men during coronavirus pandemic

FDA eases restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The pandemic has caused "unprecedented challenges" to the blood supply, the FDA says. The changes shrink the abstinence guidance for gay men.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Makes It Easier For Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood

FDA Makes It Easier For Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood 00:36

 The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to revisit some health policies in the 1980s. UPI reports the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday lessened restrictions that prevent many gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The agency made the changes at the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a d… https://t.co/krZlmyUkMO 55 minutes ago

WCJB20

WCJB TV20 News Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams announced he's easing blood donations restrictions for gay men. Here's what's chan… https://t.co/Yk7y2PpnkO 1 hour ago

hayesy316

Ben 🧼🤲 RT @JuddPDeere45: #BREAKING | To further increase blood donations safely, @realDonaldTrump's @US_FDA is reducing red tape and easing restri… 3 hours ago

ktva

KTVA 11 News The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a d… https://t.co/Jx9U0RaQtm 3 hours ago

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a d… https://t.co/1kPcTSgw46 3 hours ago

ChrisKisThirsty

Chris Koch RT @NewsHour: The U.S. has permanently changed its restrictions on gay, bisexual, and pierced or tattooed blood donors. The new policy aims… 4 hours ago

KelseyM53339643

Kelsey Martinez RT @ArthurKnowledge: This is HUGE news, the FDA has lowered the abstinence restrictions on blood donations for gay men from 12 months to 3… 4 hours ago

KCBSRadio

KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM The FDA has relaxed its policy on blood donations from gay men as the nation faces a crippling blood shortage - but… https://t.co/kvyFHIHQib 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.