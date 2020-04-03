Global  

Coronavirus live updates: US death toll tops 6,000; Wall Street braces for Labor Department jobs report; should Americans wear face masks?

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Friday's news includes expected guidance from the White House on face masks, a dismal jobs report and the US surpassing 6,000 coronavirus deaths.
News video: The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak

The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 The White House may recommend that all Americans cover their face when going out in public. Masks aren't a guaranteed barrier to viral illnesses, especially because most people wear them incorrectly. Epidemiologists, however, say they might help if people put them on before they know they're sick....

Tweets about this

RayHeard

Ray Heard Coronavirus live news: Spain records first drop in daily death toll in four days; Wuhan residents told to stay indo… https://t.co/zHaYdDY16a 5 seconds ago

rodjnaquin

Rod J. Naquin Spain death toll rises by 932 in one day: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/L3TfmfhLii 11 seconds ago

power1035

POWER 103.5 Coronavirus live updates: US death toll tops 6,000 as global cases cross 1 million - National News https://t.co/Xuot5jdRI3 14 seconds ago

tilly64

💧🌱 wentworth falls RT @hardenuppete: Does anyone know the name of the NSW Senior physician who emailed the Ruby Princess physician on March 18th? #COVID19… 56 seconds ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "US News: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll tops 6,000 as global diagnosed cases cross 1 million - ABC News… https://t.co/Z0Yx2IAMNm 1 minute ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Centre pays first of three installments to 4.07 crore women Jan Dhan account holders, credits Rs 500 each (PTI) #Caution… 2 minutes ago

gerardo_jean

Gerardo Jean RT @guardian: Coronavirus live news: Spain records first drop in daily death toll in four days; Wuhan residents told to stay indoors https:… 2 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Coronavirus live updates: US death toll tops 6,000 as global diagnosed cases cross 1 million - ABC News Coronaviru… https://t.co/jajXjUtpzV 3 minutes ago

