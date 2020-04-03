Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince Charles to open NHS Nightingale to treat Covid-19 patients

Prince Charles to open NHS Nightingale to treat Covid-19 patients

WorldNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles to open NHS Nightingale to treat Covid-19 patientsCharles will conduct ceremony for London hospital via videolink from his Scottish residence Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Prince Charles will open the new NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL conference centre in London Docklands on Friday, which will eventually be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles Opens London NHS Nightingale Hospital

Prince Charles Opens London NHS Nightingale Hospital 01:20

 Less than two weeks after work began, the Nightingale Hospital in London has opened to treat patients suffering from coronavirus. The 4000 bed care unit is the largest critical care unit in the world and was opened by Prince Charles and the health secretary Matt Hancock.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.