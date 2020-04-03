Prince Charles to open NHS Nightingale to treat Covid-19 patients
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Charles will conduct ceremony for London hospital via videolink from his Scottish residence Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Prince Charles will open the new NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL conference centre in London Docklands on Friday, which will eventually be...
Less than two weeks after work began, the Nightingale Hospital in London has opened to treat patients suffering from coronavirus. The 4000 bed care unit is the largest critical care unit in the world and was opened by Prince Charles and the health secretary Matt Hancock.