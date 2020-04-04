Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 60,000

Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 60,000

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Almost half of all deaths have occurred in Italy and Spain, as Europe struggles with the pandemic. Germany has warned of an increase in domestic violence due to stay-at-home measures. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million 00:40

 Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday. The pandemic has exploded in the United States and the death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain. The virus has killed more than 51,000 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy. The first 100,000 cases were reported in around...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Janette10789153

Jan Parker Coronavirus latest news: Death toll rises by 708 to 4,313 https://t.co/pewCg7cN1J No 56 seconds ago

PatriotPennsy

Pennsy ❤️️ The Mighty 200 RT @Sabrina67408695: Coronavirus latest news: US records worst 24-hour death toll since pandemic began' | via @telegraph https://t.co/p9Xle… 30 minutes ago

laodesahrulan

ladsah RT @AJEnglish: • Australia says global #coronavirus cases could be as high as 10 million • Iran's death toll rises to 3,294 • Saudi king or… 1 hour ago

eichx4

eichx4 RT @fcmfcs2019: World Health Organisation 2018: There were 56.9 million deaths worldwide in 2016. 15.2 million were from heart disease &… 2 hours ago

JSilk

John Silk For all the latest #CoronavirusPandemic updates as the global death toll surpasses 60,000 https://t.co/kJtMFGq9VL 2 hours ago

MiglioliIreland

Miglioli Franca Telegraph: Coronavirus latest news: US records worst 24-hour death toll since pandemic began. https://t.co/12BchECROD via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.