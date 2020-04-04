Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 60,000
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Almost half of all deaths have occurred in Italy and Spain, as Europe struggles with the pandemic. Germany has warned of an increase in domestic violence due to stay-at-home measures. Follow DW for the latest.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday. The pandemic has exploded in the United States and the death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain. The virus has killed more than 51,000 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy. The first 100,000 cases were reported in around...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jan Parker Coronavirus latest news: Death toll rises by 708 to 4,313
https://t.co/pewCg7cN1J No 56 seconds ago