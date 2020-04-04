Global  

Virus alters Holy Week celebration worldwide, not the spirit

Saturday, 4 April 2020
For Pope Francis at the Vatican, and for Christians worldwide from churches large and small, this will be an Easter like none other: The joyous message of Christ’s resurrection will be delivered to empty pews. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak have triggered widespread cancellations of Holy Week processions and in-person services. Many pastors will preach […]
