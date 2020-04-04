Global  

Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworth’s stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told The New York Times that pneumonia brought on by the virus was the cause […]
Patricia Bosworth Dead - Actress & Author Dies at 86 Due to Coronavirus

Patricia Bosworth has sadly passed away at age 86 due to coronavirus. The actress-turned-journalist died on Thursday (April 2) due to pneumonia caused by...
Entertainment news: Coronavirus claims life of actress-author Patricia Bosworth

Patricia Bosworth died at the age of 86 on Thursday due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19.
Zee News

morgansher

Morgan: A Citizen 🇺🇸 ❤🐶 Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86 - ABC News - https://t.co/Vzen09ClOD via @ABC 2 minutes ago

KENS5

KENS 5 Rest In Peace: Patricia Bosworth has passed away. She was known for playing a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 c… https://t.co/EunjRGDctD 5 minutes ago

leentje63033820

leentje RT @Suntimes: Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars includin… 14 minutes ago

UKWildcatgal

Handbaglvr RT @WKYT: Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Ma… 16 minutes ago

TuneglobalHuman

global human Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86 - ABC News - https://t.co/LAILlp3Z6B via @ABC 30 minutes ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several star… https://t.co/zbEwdcHRmT 34 minutes ago

kytxcbs19

KYTX CBS19 Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several star… https://t.co/jpZD21LqP1 35 minutes ago

O_oAmanDUHo_O

Faye Valentine 🍷 RT @WTHRcom: Actress and author Patricia Bosworth has died from complications of the new coronavirus. She was 86. https://t.co/TfGqthkldV 47 minutes ago

