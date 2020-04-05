Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate first […] 👓 View full article

