Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities said on Sunday they had intercepted a boat ferrying a group of 202 people believed to be ethnic Rohingya. Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee...

