British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government. 👓 View full article



