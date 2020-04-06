Global  

British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson 'doing well' and 'remains in control'

Boris Johnson 'doing well' and 'remains in control' 00:58

 Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says Boris Johnson is 'doing well' despite being admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms, and that he 'remains in control' of the Government's response to Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow...

