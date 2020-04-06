Global  

UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

WorldNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospitalLondon:�UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital on Sunday. According to the BBC, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. Precautionary step “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

