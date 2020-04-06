Global  

5 Seahawks make NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, led by 3 from the defense

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Seahawks were well-represented on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team when it was revealed Monday morning, with four Seattle players making it — linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas and running back Marshawn Lynch — as well as coach Pete Carroll. Not named to the 52-member team who some Seattle fans thought […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd makes a case for Russell Wilson to be on the NFL's All-Decade Team over Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd makes a case for Russell Wilson to be on the NFL's All-Decade Team over Aaron Rodgers 04:27

 Aaron Rodgers was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team at QB. While Colin Cowherd agrees with the choice, hear why he thinks Russell Wilson could have also made the team.

