5 Seahawks make NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, led by 3 from the defense

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Seahawks were well-represented on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team when it was revealed Monday morning, with four Seattle players making it — linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas and running back Marshawn Lynch — as well as coach Pete Carroll. Not named to the 52-member team who some Seattle fans thought […] 👓 View full article

