UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 7 hours ago PM Johnson Still In ICU 00:29 Business Insider reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to an intensive care unit. The Prime Minister was moved to the ICU Monday, after his "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" worsened. The Prime Minister's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital on... You Might Like

Tweets about this