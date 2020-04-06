Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: PM Johnson Still In ICU

PM Johnson Still In ICU 00:29

 Business Insider reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to an intensive care unit. The Prime Minister was moved to the ICU Monday, after his "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" worsened. The Prime Minister's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital on...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.