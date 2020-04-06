Global  

California to send ventilators to national stockpile: governor

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
California will send 500 ventilators to the federal government's national stockpile for distribution to states - such as New York - that are dealing with an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases in their hospitals.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York

California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York 01:48

 California is sending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile to help New York and other states that are in immediate need for them because of the coronavirus pandemic. Andria Borba reports. (4/6/20)

