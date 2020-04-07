UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support when his coronavirus symptoms worsened, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak. 👓 View full article

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick pays tribute to Prime Minister Boris Johnson while attending a police raid in London. Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care at London's St Thomas' hospital on Monday evening due to persistent coronavirus symptoms.

