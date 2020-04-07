UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support when his coronavirus symptoms worsened, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick pays tribute to Prime Minister Boris Johnson while attending a police raid in London. Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care at London's St Thomas' hospital on Monday evening due to persistent coronavirus symptoms.