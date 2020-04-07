James Mays In my Uncle’s words: New data on New York coronavirus deaths: Most had these underlying illnesses; 61% were men… https://t.co/krnxruoYAw 1 minute ago

Liito-Orava 🇫🇮🇫🇮🇫🇮🇫🇮🇫🇮 RT @ramzpaul: Even the mainstream media, which has been hyping the apocalypse, is now admitting the truth. https://t.co/OzuCFfRFou 3 minutes ago

Escobedo RT @USATODAY: New York released new data on the state’s coronavirus deaths, showing 86% of those who died had underlying illnesses. https:/… 6 minutes ago

Susan Says RT @LynnLynners: Interesting read on New York's coronavirus numbers. https://t.co/UkWejlqBBI 9 minutes ago

Janette Ghedotte New data on New York coronavirus deaths: Most had these underlying illnesses; 61% were men https://t.co/NjTEYTxvo9 via @usatoday 10 minutes ago

IronWorker @shaunking https://t.co/6oZgAWNKI3 Ignore this white boy people, you will be fine... 10 minutes ago

Marie Le Blé New data on New York coronavirus deaths: Most had these underlying illnesses; 61% were men - USA TODAY… https://t.co/HB8Tcm8ec1 12 minutes ago