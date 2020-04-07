Global  

New data on New York coronavirus deaths: Most had these underlying illnesses; 61% were men

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The majority of New York's more than 4,700 coronavirus deaths were among men, and 86% of all deaths were among people who had underlying illnesses.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Another NYPD Auxiliary Officer Dies Of COVID-19

Another NYPD Auxiliary Officer Dies Of COVID-19 00:25

 The NYPD says Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman died Sunday from virus-related complications.

