Wisconsin primary moves forward despite coronavirus fears

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The US state is holding the Democratic presidential primary election, despite social distancing orders. Democratic officials had tried to postpone, but state Republicans sued to hold the vote on time.
