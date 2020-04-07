The US state is holding the Democratic presidential primary election, despite social distancing orders. Democratic officials had tried to postpone, but state Republicans sued to hold the vote on time.

You Might Like

Tweets about this D Beach #MAGA RT @MinazotaGurl: Wisconsin Primary TODAY WI Supreme Court OVERRULED Gov Evers' "Stay at Home Order" amid Covid-19. The Wisconsin PRIMARY… 59 minutes ago Emeka RT @dwnews: The state of Wisconsin also held local elections on April 7. Find out more about why the US state went ahead with the vote here… 2 hours ago DW News The state of Wisconsin also held local elections on April 7. Find out more about why the US state went ahead with t… https://t.co/7Qcf3SXEY8 2 hours ago YU HAO YU https://t.co/a0iym0yLaA Wisconsin primary moves forward despite coronavirus fears 2 hours ago Joan Hussey @DemTweetsThoSis @CNN @MSNBC Watching BBC and trumps claw backs is 1st story on BBC tv tonight #VoterSuppression… https://t.co/iXCgNCxGmb 2 hours ago Joan Hussey trumps claw backs is 1st story on BBC tv tonight #VoterSuppression #Vote #Wisconsin https://t.co/dw60MO5erN Wisco… https://t.co/IoccyOovBN 2 hours ago SpokesmanReview Voters lined up to cast ballots across Wisconsin on Tuesday, ignoring a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandem… https://t.co/rxjNp0AdaW 5 hours ago NewsNet Voters in Wisconsin will face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warni… https://t.co/LSgXOBd10l 6 hours ago