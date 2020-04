Jack Dorsey, chief executive of Twitter and Square, plans to donate just under a third of his total wealth, to relief programs related to the novel coronavirus, in one of the more significant efforts by a tech billionaire to fight the pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Evelyn Maxwell RT @tonyschwartz: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter & Square, giving $1 billion to Covid-19 relief efforts. That is truly putting your money whe… 8 seconds ago Monica Roman RT @nytimes: Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter and Square, said that he planned to donate $1 billion to relief programs related t… 15 seconds ago Paul Luckett RT @RealJamesWoods: This is remarkable generosity. While it does not mitigate your corrosive attacks on free speech, it is to be applauded.… 19 seconds ago Kleptocracy Now™ RT @kylegriffin1: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and payments company Square, said he is moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund COV… 36 seconds ago Top Liger Jack Dorsey to Give $1 Billion to Fight COVID-19. Track It in His Google Sheet https://t.co/CIRx6WzzgU https://t.co/cLK4Jcl4xu 40 seconds ago Jean Caragher Jack Dorsey to Give $1 Billion to Fight COVID-19. Track It in His Google Sheet https://t.co/bgW3qW068t https://t.co/Ei8ToZmJ0U 41 seconds ago Camila Beltran @jack I truly admire everything from you. Youre leadership make me believe that a better world is possible! Twitter… https://t.co/DhZh8OeiCe 46 seconds ago David Paul Krug RT @axios: JUST IN: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he is reallocating $1 billion of his equity from Square to fund relief for the… 1 minute ago