Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Britain's PM Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

Britain's PM Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Britain's PM Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive careBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spending a second night in intensive care battling the coronavirus which has infected more than 55,000 across the country and killed nearly 6,200. "He stayed at work for you... now pray at home for him," The Sun tabloid splashed across its front page Wednesday while the Daily Express said: "Boris 'will pull through'." For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here Deputising for Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "confident he'll pull through, because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter and he'll be back, leading us through this crisis in short order". In an update Tuesday evening, the prime...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care 00:22

 Boris Johnson has spent his second night in intensive care suffering from coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in central London.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laxman_xy

Laxman☺☮ RT @Suchindranath: Britain in a leadership crisis as Boris Johnsone spends his second night in ICU. Britain logs far higher cases than Germ… 2 hours ago

Suchindranath

Suchindranath Aiyer Britain in a leadership crisis as Boris Johnsone spends his second night in ICU. Britain logs far higher cases than… https://t.co/FXbbUnK3G8 2 hours ago

JuanWild51

LaurelMd Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care..#Bojo..#coronavirus..#Britain.. 5 hours ago

theBAtimes

Buenos Aires Times #World #Britain #Covid19 #Coronavirus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in the intensive care… https://t.co/0KwPlXcCf8 14 hours ago

edfrank_1987

Eduardo Frank Britain&#8217;s Boris Johnson spends night in ICU as coronavirus crisis deepens https://t.co/l6RRn4YzFI 16 hours ago

USA_JFS

John Stroncheck If this is true I wish him speedy recovery. And I am sure he will recover as I'm not sure he's suffering from anyth… https://t.co/dVoBuwMY1g 16 hours ago

ACLRC

Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre Britain’s Boris Johnson spends night in ICU as coronavirus crisis deepens - National | https://t.co/HVtnCzWvkG https://t.co/KgclbcubiG 16 hours ago

TheBomb1987

Kelly G. Britain’s Boris Johnson spends night in ICU as coronavirus crisis deepens - National | https://t.co/DWZrr71g5C https://t.co/Zg399QEmMe 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.