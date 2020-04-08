Britain's PM Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spending a second night in intensive care battling the coronavirus which has infected more than 55,000 across the country and killed nearly 6,200. "He stayed at work for you... now pray at home for him," The Sun tabloid splashed across its front page Wednesday while the Daily Express said: "Boris 'will pull through'." For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here Deputising for Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "confident he'll pull through, because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter and he'll be back, leading us through this crisis in short order". In an update Tuesday evening, the prime...


