Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotelAsuncion, Apr 8 (AFP) A Paraguayan judge on Tuesday ordered the release of Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother into house arrest at a hotel in downtown Asuncion. Judge Gustavo Amarilla told reporters that he had ordered the "continuation of house arrest in a hotel for Ronaldinho and his brother." They were jailed exactly a month ago on Monday to await trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted...
News video: Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel

Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel 02:06

 Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho Gaucho is released from jail into house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother pay $1.6 million in bail.

