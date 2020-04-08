Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Asuncion, Apr 8 (AFP) A Paraguayan judge on Tuesday ordered the release of Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother into house arrest at a hotel in downtown Asuncion. Judge Gustavo Amarilla told reporters that he had ordered the "continuation of house arrest in a hotel for Ronaldinho and his brother." They were jailed exactly a month ago on Monday to await trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted...


