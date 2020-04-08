Global  

UK's Johnson 'improving' as he fights COVID-19 in intensive care

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving and he is able to sit up in bed and engage with clinical staff, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday as Johnson remained in intensive care battling COVID-19.
