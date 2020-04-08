Global  

Kobe Bryant’s latest book to debut atop best-seller list

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists, days after the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar was selected to the Hall of Fame. The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier […]
