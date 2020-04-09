Tyler Perry pays for groceries during 'senior hours' in New Orleans, Atlanta

Global  

Tyler Perry paid the bill for all the groceries during "senior hours" at Kroger in Atlanta and Winn Dixie in New Orleans in a random act of kindness.
