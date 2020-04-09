Colby Cave of the Edmonton Oilers was placed in a medically induced coma to stop a brain bleed. "We need a miracle," his wife Emily wrote.

You Might Like

Tweets about this VCSSports As Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave remains in coma, wife Emily writes: 'We need a miracle' https://t.co/hvZx5kOdCQ 18 minutes ago Brian Zygo As Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave remains in coma, wife Emily writes: 'We need a miracle' https://t.co/PgWQmpULKV via @usatoday 25 minutes ago MSN Sports As Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave remains in coma, wife Emily writes: 'We need a miracle' https://t.co/pelHVKYdy0 49 minutes ago knarf2016 Wife of Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma https://t.co/vOTfenDCni 3 hours ago Brian Clarke Wife of Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma https://t.co/BOrTbz2AKm 3 hours ago Sandie Purcell Wife of Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma https://t.co/MQZiNWF0Rp 4 hours ago Business & Money Wife of Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma https://t.co/CF0Q4WhFl2 6 hours ago Malliard.com RT @SharkRadioNet: Wife of Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma https://t.co/eKF6w3p3G4 #FOXNews #Malliard ht… 6 hours ago