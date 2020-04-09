Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rockets hit US air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

Rockets hit US air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

WorldNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Rockets hit US air base in Afghanistan; no casualtiesFive rockets hit a US air base in Afghanistan on Thursday, but there were no casualties, two senior security officials said. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report released by Reuters. The attack...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prokaski

Raymond J Prokaski Sr RT @MAJMO50: Rockets Hit Major US Air Base in Afghanistan https://t.co/MPNiOqwnpK 2 minutes ago

paularitchie3

paula ritchie RT @ynetnews: Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties - https://t.co/WbuiVZpCdY 2 minutes ago

bob4gov_now

Libusters ISIS claims responsibility for rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan https://t.co/8OjGlmQoDR 3 minutes ago

TiredofBS13

TiredofBS #WWG1WGA Text TRUMP to 88022 #KAG NO DM RT @PatrickHussion: ISIS responsible for rocket attack on Bagram Air Base last night. The rockets were launched from the trunk of a Toyota… 4 minutes ago

cheyenne_wolf

Christine Lozano RT @thehill: Rockets strike US base in Afghanistan https://t.co/v9wL88gXCs https://t.co/yBlS523feD 6 minutes ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @metesohtaoglu: #US- Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan comes under attack from Toyota Corona. Five rockets were fired at US base Bagram air… 12 minutes ago

metesohtaoglu

Mete Sohtaoğlu #US- Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan comes under attack from Toyota Corona. Five rockets were fired at US base Bagra… https://t.co/e0so2UJsOH 12 minutes ago

Hoya97

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 RT @Hoya97: Rockets Hit Major US Air Base in Afghanistan https://t.co/yH55f14NIi via @epochtimes 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.