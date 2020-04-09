Global Coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million, US leads with maximum numbers Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

New York, Global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.5 million on Wednesday afternoon local time, according to the Center for Systems... New York, Global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.5 million on Wednesday afternoon local time, according to the Center for Systems... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this