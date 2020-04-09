Global  

Prince William, Duchess Kate have sweet Easter video call with students amid coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
In a video posted to the Kensington Palace Instagram, Prince William and Duchess Kate speak to students and staff via video call amid coronavirus.
 Reuters reports that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had a surprise for local children at select schools. They offered thanks to the children's parents through a surprise video call. The children's parents are essential workers, who are keeping the country going during the...

