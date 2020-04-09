Prince William, Duchess Kate have sweet Easter video call with students amid coronavirus

Reuters reports that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had a surprise for local children at select schools. They offered thanks to the children's parents through a surprise video call. The children's parents are essential workers, who are keeping the country going during the...
