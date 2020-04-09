Global  

EU nears deal on coronavirus package as Germany puts its foot down

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Prospects for a European Union deal on a package to support its coronavirus-battered economies brightened on Thursday as Germany put its foot down to end opposition from the Netherlands and to reassure Italy that the EU would show it solidarity.
