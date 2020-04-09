Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression

IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression, with the world’s poorest countries suffering the most, the head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. “We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday in remarks […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression

IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression 01:47

 IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EUcapital

EUcapital RT @EnzoCalamo: IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression | @scoopit https://t.co/jWrrRD3Bu5 2 minutes ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression https://t.co/ltCMhPM7VY 4 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression https://t.co/dbZqBJLvb7 10 minutes ago

blocksdna

blocksdna IMF Head Sees Worst Economic Downturn Since Great Depression https://t.co/0AwDzeqziC 19 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News The IMF was forecasting that 160 nations would enjoy positive income growth on a per capita basis. Now the expectat… https://t.co/uGZ5XZymxR 20 minutes ago

WSAW

WSAW The expectation is that over 170 nations will have negative per capita income growth this year. This is compared t… https://t.co/ZG476lQoG6 23 minutes ago

Profitpk

Profit by Pakistan Today IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression - Profit by Pakistan Today https://t.co/fvk0eJWjqc 25 minutes ago

Economy_Lab

Economy IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression https://t.co/W7IzQ24Fn0 https://t.co/zF1L12D5HX 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.