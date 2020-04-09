Liberty University pressing charges against journalists

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Liberty University is pushing for criminal trespassing charges to be lodged against two journalists who pursued stories about why the evangelical college in Virginia has remained partially open during the coronavirus outbreak. The college, in Lynchburg, Virginia, is led by Jerry Falwell Jr., a supporter of President Donald Trump who has […]
