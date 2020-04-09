Global  

Goodbye, Bernie Sanders

WorldNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Goodbye, Bernie Sanders(CNN)Bernie Sanders made the unthinkable seem possible, briefly -- that a democratic socialist could capture a major US party nomination. But in the the end, Democrats didn't want his "revolution." The Vermont senator, who folded his Democratic campaign Tuesday, built a vibrant progressive movement advocating the biggest role for the state since the 1960s, in health care, education, business and environmental policy. He gave voice on the...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign 03:06

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

TodoBernie

#IStandWithTaraReade RT @OurRevolution: “Goodbye to an honest man’s campaign.” #ThankYouBernie #PoliticalRevolution https://t.co/8SDRO03ZJL 11 minutes ago

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh Goodbye Bernie Sanders!!! 22 minutes ago

54nightengale

Nightengalejml2 🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅 Goodbye to an honest man’s campaign. https://t.co/RQYqc5mBbw 1 hour ago

EuroYankeeBlog

EuroYankee, of course #BernieOrBust🌹 RT @RealPoliEco: @SpiritofHo: As we say goodbye to #BernieSanders as a political candidate, we should also be saying goodbye to the #Democr… 1 hour ago

EuroYankeeBlog

EuroYankee, of course #BernieOrBust🌹 RT @zerosignregime: Goodbye Bernie Sanders, you are a good man, a decent man, a moral man, you would have done a lot of good for the people… 1 hour ago

RentonSocialist

MedicareForAll RT @sav_says_: As Bernie Sanders ends his run for president, we say goodbye to the last Dem presidential candidate who could actually form… 1 hour ago

anyalhas

Annyah L Hasler RT @brooklynnygirl: The #DNC should not say "Goodbye, Bernie Sanders" Democrats need his millions of voters to embrace Biden, if they are… 1 hour ago

brooklynnygirl

#CaliBernication The #DNC should not say "Goodbye, Bernie Sanders" Democrats need his millions of voters to embrace Biden, if they… https://t.co/PLCZ3JcAjS 2 hours ago

