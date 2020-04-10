Global  

Northam signs gun-control bills into law

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new gun restrictions he championed during this year’s legislative session, cementing gains by gun control advocates they hope will serve as a “blueprint” for states around the country. The Old Dominion has been the epicenter of the nation’s gun debate after Democrats took full […]
JimmyHat

Jimmy RT @NickForVA: Gov. Northam just signed 5 gun control bills into law and plans to sign two more. The arrogance of politicians never ceases… 27 seconds ago

DaRealNickBezz

Nick Bezzel 🇺🇸 This is getting out of hand! https://t.co/9eEIWF9iTC 1 minute ago

FluentFilm

EINZART RT @RedTRaccoon: Northam signs gun-control bills into law Gov. Northam has signed several new gun restrictions he championed during this y… 2 minutes ago

jrivers2011

Jose Sad, how this governor got elected? Virginia Gov. Northam signs host of gun control bills into law months after Ric… https://t.co/6rxlsZdOK2 11 minutes ago

330_schmidt

Kate Schmidt RT @soxfaninpa1: Virginia governor signs gun-control bills into law - ABC News - https://t.co/WCrN2KGubf via @ABC 12 minutes ago

smc752

sara mcconnell RT @CourthouseNews: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Signs Package of Gun Control Bills https://t.co/VXQFjUcakC @BradKutner 13 minutes ago

Fried49G

JoAnn G Fried RT @ABC: NEW: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signs into law several new gun restrictions he championed during this year's legislative session,… 15 minutes ago

Fried49G

JoAnn G Fried RT @ABCPolitics: NEW: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signs into law several new gun restrictions he championed during this year's legislative… 17 minutes ago

