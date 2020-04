What to stream this weekend: 'Trolls World Tour,' Netflix's WWE family film and more

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

While theaters are closed, streaming's the place for new films. This weekend, 'Trolls World Tour' arrives as does Netflix's WWE film 'The Main Event.'

Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 3 days ago TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever 02:55 TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...