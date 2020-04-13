Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive'

Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive'

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Dolly Parton sang a soulful "He's Alive" from home Easter Sunday. Here's how stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry spread Easter joy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: How to Make Easter Special This Year With a One-Of-A-Kind Basket

How to Make Easter Special This Year With a One-Of-A-Kind Basket 01:01

 This year Easter may not look the same but you can do your best to bring joy to your families through a one-of-a-kind Easter basket. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive' https://t.co/Sdgl1E04hG 7 minutes ago

promocion_bid

Corona virus ⭐🏅 Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo ... https://t.co/XJQMY27G3Y 20 minutes ago

angnwz

Angle News Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of ‘He’s Alive’ https://t.co/VglreYoPCD 54 minutes ago

bain_asad

Asad Bain Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive' https://t.co/scv6nKupLs 1 hour ago

NautalisNews

Nautalis® Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive' https://t.co/QhULM8UeUy https://t.co/aul7vOftqJ 3 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of ‘He’s Alive’ https://t.co/cSHKyFSZrk https://t.co/yaHOiKfUIo 3 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive' - USA TODAY… https://t.co/AwOKBCsaqr 3 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Dolly Parton celebrates Easter in quarantine with joyous, solo performance of 'He's Alive' - USA TODAY… https://t.co/VNTcQsiOfn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.