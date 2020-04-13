Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump’s bid to shield his tax and other financial records. The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lucy Burton RT @ABC: The Supreme Court will allow media organizations to livestream real-time audio of its proceedings, offering unprecedented access t… 9 seconds ago KIM GILL 🇨🇦 RT @MMineiro_CNS: For the first time, the Supreme Court will hold arguments by teleconference next month, including cases involving Trump's… 32 seconds ago @TheDPSAdvisors Supreme Court to Hold Oral Arguments by Teleconference https://t.co/dMux6hdOM2 -via @EPICprivacy 53 seconds ago tlader RT @ABCWorldNews: The Supreme Court will allow media organizations to livestream real-time audio of its proceedings, offering unprecedented… 3 minutes ago Jacqueline RT @ABCNewsLive: The Supreme Court will allow media organizations to livestream real-time audio of its proceedings, offering unprecedented… 3 minutes ago Michael Wright Supreme Court to hold remote oral arguments in select cases, including Trump financial records' appeal… https://t.co/YBR26mQ1rQ 4 minutes ago Sonya RT @JonathanTurley: The Supreme Court just announced it will hold virtual hearings in May, as I previously called for.I hope that the move… 4 minutes ago