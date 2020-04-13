Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference
Monday, 13 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump’s bid to shield his tax and other financial records. The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and […]
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Saturday on a lawsuit Gov. Laura Kelly filed challenging the Legislative Coordinating Council's decision to revoke an executive order limiting the size of church gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
