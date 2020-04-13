Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > First Navy Sailor From USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of Coronavirus

First Navy Sailor From USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of Coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
First Navy Sailor From USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of CoronavirusA Navy sailor who tested positive for the coronavirus while aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died, the Navy reported Monday. He is the first sailor to die from the virus, a spokesman said. The unidentified...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19

Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 00:29

 Navy officials say a USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor in ICU due to the coronavirus died.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.