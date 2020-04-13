Biden wins chaotic Wisconsin primary as state election results begin to be released

Global  

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected on Monday to be the winner of Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary, as results began to be released in state elections last week that also included a hotly contested state Supreme Court race.
