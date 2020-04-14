World Coronavirus Cases Hit 2 Million: Johns Hopkins Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The coronavirus pandemic hit another grim milestone Monday. Johns Hopkins University says there are now 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in the United States and the majority of those in New York City. There are about 106,000 cases in New York City and 195,000 cases in the entire state, more than Spain or Italy. But Governor Andrew Cuomo declared Monday that the “worst is over,” but only if New Yorkers “continue to be smart going forward.” That means continued social... The coronavirus pandemic hit another grim milestone Monday. Johns Hopkins University says there are now 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in the United States and the majority of those in New York City. There are about 106,000 cases in New York City and 195,000 cases in the entire state, more than Spain or Italy. But Governor Andrew Cuomo declared Monday that the “worst is over,” but only if New Yorkers “continue to be smart going forward.” That means continued social... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this naaaaaaxo03 RT @mattiapolibio: i’m glad you guys got that hashtag to be trending on twitter. i hope you continue to worry about me other than the 2 mil… 20 seconds ago Stay Woke RT @DrTedros: As the world approaches 2 million #COVID19 cases, @WHO is updating its global response strategy to support countries to save… 1 minute ago Kathi Aker RT @kitchen5203: As Coronavirus Cases Near 2 Million, Countries Try to Look Beyond Peak: Live Coverage https://t.co/F28sISqILM 6 minutes ago