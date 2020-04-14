World Coronavirus Cases Hit 2 Million: Johns Hopkins
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic hit another grim milestone Monday. Johns Hopkins University says there are now 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in the United States and the majority of those in New York City. There are about 106,000 cases in New York City and 195,000 cases in the entire state, more than Spain or Italy. But Governor Andrew Cuomo declared Monday that the “worst is over,” but only if New Yorkers “continue to be smart going forward.” That means continued social...