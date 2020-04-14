Global  

Biden tops Sanders in Wisconsin primary

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Biden tops Sanders in Wisconsin primaryMADISON, WIS. — Joe Biden emerged victorious Monday in Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary, a turbulent election far more significant for the struggle about whether it should have been held at all last week amid the coronavirus pandemic. »RELATED: Wisconsin primary results The former vice president’s victory became academic after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out, one day after Wisconsin held in-person voting Tuesday despite widespread concern about the health risks. Republican legislative leaders refused to delay the election, and the party won a court battle to keep the date, making Wisconsin an outlier from other states that postponed...
