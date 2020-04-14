Global  

Carnival, Princess cruise lines extend cancellations through end of June

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it plans to resume sailing on June 27. The CDC extended a no-sail order that may dock ships through late July.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Widow Of Retired Dallas Firefighter Sues Cruise Line Over Husband's COVID-19-Related Death

Widow Of Retired Dallas Firefighter Sues Cruise Line Over Husband's COVID-19-Related Death 02:18

 Susan Dorety says they were notified four days into the cruise about possible exposure to COVID-19. That was around the time Michael got sick.

