Jennifer Aniston did not speak to her mother for years: Here’s why

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston did not speak to her mother for years: Here’s whyJennifer Aniston always had a strained and complex relationship with her mother Nancy Dow. During an interview with Elle in 2018, the actress revealed how her mother’s behaviour towards her was mostly harsh. "She was from this world of, 'Honey, take better care of yourself,' or 'Honey, put your face on,' or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember...
