Democrats might need 'creative' alternatives to a convention in August, former DNC chair says Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Democratic Party insider Terry McAuliffe said he believes it's "very unlikely" there will be a Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this year.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DynamicAmerica.org Democrats might need 'creative' alternatives to a convention in August, former DNC chair says… https://t.co/ImVTVwW8lO 5 minutes ago Amy J. Jackson RT @LiberalResist: Democrats might need 'creative' alternatives to a convention in August, former DNC chair says https://t.co/nSyaXGjVND ht… 18 minutes ago Liberal Resistance Democrats might need 'creative' alternatives to a convention in August, former DNC chair says… https://t.co/w9TF7vkgVo 32 minutes ago Anup RT @usatodayDC: Democratic Party insider Terry McAuliffe said he believes it's "very unlikely" there will be a Democratic National Conventi… 1 hour ago USA TODAY Politics Democratic Party insider Terry McAuliffe said he believes it's "very unlikely" there will be a Democratic National… https://t.co/wUs0A9I3XK 2 hours ago