Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eases some restrictions in fight against the coronavirus

Friday, 17 April 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott announced executive orders Friday that will ease some of the most severe restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Schools Closed For Rest Of Year, Retail Opening Soon Says Texas Governor Abbott

Schools Closed For Rest Of Year, Retail Opening Soon Says Texas Governor Abbott 33:11

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon on plans to slowly start opening the state’s economy back up as the Coronavirus pandemic continues. He also talked about plans for non-Coronavirus-related medical procedures and the rest of the 2018-2019 school year.

