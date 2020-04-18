Global  

Late Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester named honorary draft picks by WNBA

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
The late Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester were named honorary draft picks by the WNBA.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft

Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft 00:46

 The WNBA honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Friday during the draft, announcing the trio as honorary draftees.

