Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the president’s chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800. Nigeria’s […]
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. OGUN, NIGERIA - Chinese businessmen and their security men runs away after some angry Nigerian youths stormed their yard to destroy their properties at the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) on April 15, 2020. ...
