Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the president’s chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800. Nigeria’s […]
Credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: Young people in Nigeria stormed Chinese properties in free trade zone

Young people in Nigeria stormed Chinese properties in free trade zone 02:18

 **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. OGUN, NIGERIA - Chinese businessmen and their security men runs away after some angry Nigerian youths stormed their yard to destroy their properties at the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) on April 15, 2020. ...

langmandy80

Amanda Lang RT @ABC: Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff. https://t.co/vOFGt731jQ 46 seconds ago

shakespearelovr

Lisa Barksdale-Shaw Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff - ABC News ⁦@karenhunter⁩ ⁦@MadisonSiriusXM⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/kbYHBAArNW 7 minutes ago

dghowery

Darryl Howery Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff - ABC News - https://t.co/yenFb8gWui via @ABC #COVID… https://t.co/7fqF1zPiCd 11 minutes ago

Anita15110846

IamAnita, RD(SA) 👼💎💄🎓👑 RT @business: Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, via… 24 minutes ago

