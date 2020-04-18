'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife.

