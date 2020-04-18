Global  

'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No tourists? No problem for Yosemite's wild animals

No tourists? No problem for Yosemite's wild animals 01:50

 "The wildlife is getting a little bit bolder now because there are few people around," says Frank Dean, President of the Yosemite Conservancy. Jillian Kitchener has more.

