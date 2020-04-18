Chris Cuomo's wife, Cristina, gives update on her coronavirus battle: 'I woke up feeling so much better'

Cristina Cuomo is improving after being diagnosed with coronavirus but says her husband, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has suffered different symptoms.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JENNIFER HAHN-FRIX RT @luggerme1: Chris Cuomo Reveals Wife Cristina Tested Positive for COVID-19 | NowThis https://t.co/rRP0u5MvSv via @YouTube 30 minutes ago JENNIFER HAHN-FRIX Chris Cuomo Reveals Wife Cristina Tested Positive for COVID-19 | NowThis https://t.co/rRP0u5MvSv via @YouTube 31 minutes ago Rhoadiesdaddy RT @lawyer4laws: Chris Cuomo was seen by Bike Rider outside of quarantine- Visiting his home in East Hampton . . Now Chris Cuomo's wife co… 37 minutes ago Marc Boehm USA TODAY: Cristina Cuomo feels 'pretty good' recovering from COVID-19 https://t.co/TjXVMI35dD 39 minutes ago ExtraTV Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina gives an update on how she's feeling after her coronavirus diagnosis. 🙏 https://t.co/wQK00U9m41 48 minutes ago ProTip: Right Matters 🍑🍑 @commutergrl Your circumstance may work fine until the virus is in your home. Then it doesn’t work as well. https://t.co/PThO5inoq8 1 hour ago mary perez Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart' https://t.co/7OKxveXKPZ via @TMZ 1 hour ago Caroline Reilly RT @vulture: Wishing Cristina Cuomo a speedy recovery so that the Cuomo brothers can go back to doing what they do best: bickering https://… 2 hours ago