Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to virus

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus. Amanda Koots on Instagram said Saturday that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting […]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus 00:40

 The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande for his support as the actor battles the coronavirus.

