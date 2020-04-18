Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to virus

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus. Amanda Koots on Instagram said Saturday that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting […]

