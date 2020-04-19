Global  

Broadway actor Nick Cordero to get right leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus

DNA Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Nick played a mob soldier in 2014 in Broadway's Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications 00:48

 In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

