Broadway actor Nick Cordero to get right leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus

Nick played a mob soldier in 2014 in Broadway's Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Samuel Mesterton RT @thedailybeast: Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who has been on a ventilator for 18 days with COVID-19, is having his leg amputated because… 14 minutes ago indulgexpress Amanda Koots, the wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialised in playing tough guys on Broadwa… https://t.co/LXYXlYxmID 16 minutes ago Gaslit ⚖ 🌈♀️⚖ RT @NBCNews: Broadway actor Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated as a result of coronavirus-related complications, his wife Amand… 18 minutes ago Niizhoogabowiikwe RT @THR: Nick Cordero, the 41-year-old Broadway actor who has been sedated in the intensive care unit since April 1, is having his leg ampu… 19 minutes ago Nagaland Page Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero had to undergo a surgery to get his right leg amputated amid complicatio… https://t.co/O6csKja4CR 26 minutes ago With_spite_for_all RT @Lilienruh: #CoronaVirusDE #notonlyoldpeople #SchulboykottDE "Broadway actor Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after COVID-19 complic… 35 minutes ago ☆Br0ski47☆ RT @FOX40: The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will ha… 42 minutes ago booboodigital Broadway Star Nick Cordero Will Have Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19~https://t.co/o6WDBOoU2B Follow @booboodigital f… https://t.co/8rrBdq9928 43 minutes ago